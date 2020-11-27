Who's Playing

UCF @ South Florida

Current Records: UCF 5-3; South Florida 1-7

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls haven't won a contest against the UCF Knights since Nov. 26 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. South Florida will take on UCF at 3:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium after a week off. The Bulls stagger in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 56-21, which was the final score in South Florida's tilt against the Houston Cougars two weeks ago. South Florida was down 42-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for South Florida, but they got scores from QB Jordan McCloud, WR Omarion Dollison, and DB Leonard Parker.

UCF lost a heartbreaker to the Cincinnati Bearcats when they met last October, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. It was a hard-fought game, but the Knights had to settle for a 36-33 defeat against Cincinnati. Despite the loss, UCF had strong showings from WR Marlon Williams, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 97 yards, and QB Dillon Gabriel, who passed for three TDs and 243 yards on 49 attempts in addition to picking up 30 yards on the ground.

South Florida is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

South Florida is now 1-7 while UCF sits at 5-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 33 on the season. To make matters even worse for South Florida, UCF comes into the matchup boasting the ninth most overall offensive touchdowns in the nation at 44.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $199.99

Odds

The Knights are a big 25-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 24.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF have won three out of their last five games against South Florida.