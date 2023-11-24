Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Troy 9-2, Southern Miss 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Southern Miss will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Southern Miss started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Mississippi State. They suffered a painful 41-20 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs on Saturday. Southern Miss has struggled against Mississippi State recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Troy waltzed into Saturday's contest with seven straight wins but they left with eight. They came out on top against Louisiana by a score of 31-24.

Troy relied on the efforts of Kimani Vidal, who rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, and Gunnar Watson, who threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Watson is on a roll when it comes to passing touchdowns, as he's now passed for three or more in the last four games he's played.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Troy's defense and their five sacks. Javon Solomon was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up three sacks himself.

Southern Miss' loss dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Troy, they pushed their record up to 9-2 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

While only Southern Miss took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Troy shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 17 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Southern Miss ended up a good deal behind Troy when the teams last played back in October of 2022, losing 27-10. Will Southern Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Troy is a big 17-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

Troy has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Southern Miss.