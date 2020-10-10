Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 1-0; Southern Miss 1-3

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Florida Atlantic Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 10 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Golden Eagles bagged a 41-31 victory over the North Texas Mean Green last week. Southern Miss' RB Frank Gore Jr. looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 130 yards on 23 carries. Gore Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Tulane Green Wave two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They snuck past the Charlotte 49ers with a 21-17 win. Florida Atlantic QB Nick Tronti did work as he passed for two TDs and 98 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 94 yards.

Florida Atlantic's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Charlotte's offensive line to sack QB Chris Reynolds six times. Leading the way was DE Leighton McCarthy and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for McCarthy this season.

Their wins bumped Southern Miss to 1-3 and the Owls to 1-0. The Golden Eagles caused 4 turnovers against North Texas, so Florida Atlantic will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Owls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Atlantic won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.