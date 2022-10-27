Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Louisiana 4-3; Southern Miss 4-3

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Last week, the Ragin' Cajuns turned the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 521 yards to 271. Louisiana strolled past Arkansas State with points to spare, taking the game 38-18. QB Ben Wooldridge had a stellar game for Louisiana as he passed for five TDs and 315 yards on 34 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Wooldridge this season.

Meanwhile, the Texas State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but last week Southern Miss proved too difficult a challenge. Southern Miss secured a 20-14 W over the Bobcats. No one had a standout game offensively for the Golden Eagles, but they got scores from RB Janari Dean, RB Chandler Pittman, and QB Zach Wilcke. Southern Miss' win came on a 53-yard TD pass from Wilcke to Pittman with only 0:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Ragin' Cajuns going off at just a 1-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 4-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Louisiana ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. As for the Golden Eagles, they enter the contest with 25 sacks, good for fifth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Ragin' Cajuns slightly, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.