Who's Playing

Northwestern State @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Northwestern State 0-2; Southern Miss 0-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Northwestern State Demons can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. It will be a battle of North versus South as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off against Northwestern State at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.

The Golden Eagles' and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes' contest last week was up for grabs at halftime, but Southern Miss was thoroughly outmatched 20 to nothing in the second half. Southern Miss' bruising 30-7 defeat to Miami (FL) might stick with them for a while. A silver lining for Southern Miss was the play of WR Jason Brownlee, who caught five passes for one TD and 102 yards. Brownlee's performance made up for a slower game against the Liberty Flames two weeks ago.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 20 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Demons found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 47-21 punch to the gut against the Grambling State Tigers last week. Northwestern State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 41-7.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 32-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Eagles, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 30.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.