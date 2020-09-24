Who's Playing

Tulane @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Tulane 1-1; Southern Miss 0-2

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Tulane lost a heartbreaker to the Navy Midshipmen when they met last October, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. The Green Wave fell just short of Navy by a score of 27-24. Tulane was up 24 to nothing at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. One thing holding Tulane back was the mediocre play of QB Keon Howard, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 40%. Howard's longest connection was to TE Tyrick James for 29 yards in the second quarter.

Speaking of close games: Southern Miss had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the team lost 31-30 to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The losing side was boosted by WR Tim Jones, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 160 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Jones' 74-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

The Green Wave are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: STADIUM

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.