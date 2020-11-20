Who's Playing

UTSA @ Southern Miss

Current Records: UTSA 5-4; Southern Miss 2-6

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are 4-1 against the UTSA Roadrunners since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Golden Eagles and UTSA will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Roadrunners should still be riding high after a big victory, while Southern Miss will be looking to right the ship.

Southern Miss was close but no cigar last week as they fell 10-7 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. QB Trey Lowe had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 67 yards on 14 attempts.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 354 more yards than your opponent like UTSA did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of the UTEP Miners and carried off a 52-21 win. That 31-point margin sets a new team best for UTSA on the season. QB Frank Harris went supernova for the Roadrunners as he passed for three TDs and 312 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 43 yards.

The Golden Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Southern Miss is now 2-6 while UTSA sits at 5-4. UTSA is 2-2 after wins this season, and Southern Miss is 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Roadrunners are a big 9-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Miss have won four out of their last five games against UTSA.