Who's Playing

UTSA @ Southern Miss

Current Records: UTSA 5-4; Southern Miss 2-6

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are 4-1 against the UTSA Roadrunners since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Southern Miss and UTSA will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Roadrunners will be strutting in after a victory while Southern Miss will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Southern Miss was close but no cigar last week as they fell 10-7 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. QB Trey Lowe had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 67 yards on 14 attempts.

Meanwhile, UTSA turned the game against the UTEP Miners into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 600 yards to 246. UTSA made easy work of UTEP last week and carried off a 52-21 win. That looming 31-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UTSA yet this season. QB Frank Harris went supernova for UTSA as he passed for three TDs and 312 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 43 yards.

Southern Miss have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Golden Eagles are now 2-6 while the Roadrunners sit at 5-4. UTSA is 2-2 after wins this year, and Southern Miss is 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Roadrunners are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Roadrunners, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southern Miss have won four out of their last five games against UTSA.