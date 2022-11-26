Who's Playing

BYU @ Stanford

Current Records: BYU 6-5; Stanford 3-8

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the BYU Cougars at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. BYU will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinal will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Stanford came within a touchdown against the California Golden Bears last week, but they wound up with a 27-20 loss. Despite the loss, Stanford got a solid performance out of S Mitch Leigber, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Leigber hadn't helped his team much against the Utah Utes two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, BYU turned the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 676 yards to 420. Everything went BYU's way against Utah Tech last week as they made off with a 52-26 win. The victory came about even with the Cougars handicapping themselves with 122 penalty yards. QB Jaren Hall went supernova for BYU as he passed for five TDs and 456 yards on 35 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hall's 59-yard TD bomb to WR Chase Roberts in the second quarter.

Stanford is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Stanford's defeat took them down to 3-8 while BYU's win pulled them up to 6-5. A win for Stanford would reverse both their bad luck and BYU's good luck. We'll see if Stanford manages to pull off that tough task or if the Cougars keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.