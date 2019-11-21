How to watch Stanford vs. California: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. California (away)

Current Records: Stanford 4-6; California 5-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Stanford Cardinal are heading back home. Stanford and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Stanford last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 49-22 walloping at Washington State's hands. Stanford's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Davis Mills, who passed for 494 yards and three TDs on 49 attempts, and WR Simi Fehoko, who caught three passes for 92 yards and two TDs. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Mills this season.

California suffered a bitter defeat, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the USC Trojans. California suffered a grim 41-17 defeat to USC. RB DeShawn Collins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 103 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. This was the first time Collins has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Collins' sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinal are third worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only six on the season. The Golden Bears have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 304 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Over/Under: 40