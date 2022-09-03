Who's Playing
Colgate @ Stanford
Last Season Records: Stanford 3-9; Colgate 5-6
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal will play against a Division II opponent, the Colgate Raiders, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, the Cardinal have set their aspirations higher this season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.