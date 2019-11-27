How to watch Stanford vs. Notre Dame: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Stanford vs. Notre Dame football game
Who's Playing
Stanford (home) vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (away)
Current Records: Stanford 4-7; Notre Dame 8-2
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 4 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium. Stanford staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Cardinal were not quite the California Golden Bears' equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Cardinal were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 24-20 to California. No one had a big game offensively for Stanford, but they got scores from RB Cameron Scarlett and WR Donald Stewart.
Notre Dame turned the game against the Boston College Eagles into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 493 yards to 170. Notre Dame put the hurt on BC with a sharp 40-7 win. Notre Dame QB Ian Book did work as he picked up 66 yards on the ground on 12 carries and threw three passing touchdowns.
The Fighting Irish's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past BC's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was DL Adetokunbo Ogundeji and his two sacks.
Notre Dame's victory lifted them to 8-2 while Stanford's loss dropped them down to 4-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinal are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only seven on the season. To make matters even worse for the Cardinal, the Fighting Irish rank ninth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 32 on the season. So the Stanford squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cardinal.
Over/Under: 52
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stanford have won three out of their last four games against Notre Dame.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Notre Dame 38 vs. Stanford 17
- Nov 25, 2017 - Stanford 38 vs. Notre Dame 20
- Oct 15, 2016 - Stanford 17 vs. Notre Dame 10
- Nov 28, 2015 - Stanford 38 vs. Notre Dame 36
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 14
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Michigan's roller coaster meets Ohio St.
The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, Iron Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 14 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...