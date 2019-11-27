How to watch Stanford vs. Notre Dame: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (away)

Current Records: Stanford 4-7; Notre Dame 8-2

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 4 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium. Stanford staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Cardinal were not quite the California Golden Bears' equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Cardinal were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 24-20 to California. No one had a big game offensively for Stanford, but they got scores from RB Cameron Scarlett and WR Donald Stewart.

Notre Dame turned the game against the Boston College Eagles into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 493 yards to 170. Notre Dame put the hurt on BC with a sharp 40-7 win. Notre Dame QB Ian Book did work as he picked up 66 yards on the ground on 12 carries and threw three passing touchdowns.

The Fighting Irish's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past BC's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was DL Adetokunbo Ogundeji and his two sacks.

Notre Dame's victory lifted them to 8-2 while Stanford's loss dropped them down to 4-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinal are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only seven on the season. To make matters even worse for the Cardinal, the Fighting Irish rank ninth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 32 on the season. So the Stanford squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cardinal.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Stanford have won three out of their last four games against Notre Dame.