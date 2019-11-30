How to watch Stanford vs. Notre Dame: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (away)

Current Records: Stanford 4-7; Notre Dame 8-2

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 4 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Cardinal were not quite the California Golden Bears' equal in the second half when they met last week. The Cardinal were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 24-20 to California. No one had a big game offensively for Stanford, but they got scores from RB Cameron Scarlett and WR Donald Stewart.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame ran circles around the Boston College Eagles, and the extra yardage (493 yards vs. 170 yards) paid off. Notre Dame blew past BC 40-7. Notre Dame QB Ian Book did work as he picked up 66 yards on the ground on 12 carries and threw three passing touchdowns.

The Fighting Irish's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past BC's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was DL Adetokunbo Ogundeji and his two sacks.

Notre Dame's victory lifted them to 8-2 while Stanford's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinal are stumbling into the contest with the 12th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 281.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cardinal, the Fighting Irish rank third in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 153.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Fighting Irish's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 17-point favorite against the Cardinal.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Fighting Irish as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford have won three out of their last four games against Notre Dame.