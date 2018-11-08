How to watch Stanford vs. Oregon St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Stanford vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)
Current records: Stanford 5-4; Oregon St. 2-7
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Stanford. They will square off against Oregon St. at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Stanford will be hoping to build upon the 15-14 win they picked up against Oregon St. the last time they played.
Stanford was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Washington 27-23. Stanford got a solid performance out of K.J. Costello, who passed for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That makes it three straight good games in a row from Costello.
Meanwhile, Oregon St. ended up a good deal behind USC when they played last Saturday, losing 38-21.
The last time the two teams met, Stanford won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oregon St. 15-14. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does Oregon St. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cardinal are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Stanford is 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 2-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Stanford has won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Oregon State Beavers 14 vs. Stanford Cardinal 15
- 2016 - Stanford Cardinal 26 vs. Oregon State Beavers 15
- 2015 - Oregon State Beavers 24 vs. Stanford Cardinal 42
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
The Six Pack
The Six Pack looking to stay hot after a tremendous bounce-back 5-1 week
-
Lawrence has three tests to pass at BC
The Tigers' star freshman quarterback will be under the microscope on Saturday night
-
Syracuse vs Louisville odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Syracuse game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs Michigan State odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football
-
ND QB Ian Book to miss FSU game
Book suffered an injury during the team's win over Northwestern
-
College football Week 11 odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 11 college football game 10,000...