How to watch Stanford vs. Oregon St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)

Current records: Stanford 5-4; Oregon St. 2-7

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Stanford. They will square off against Oregon St. at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Stanford will be hoping to build upon the 15-14 win they picked up against Oregon St. the last time they played.

Stanford was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Washington 27-23. Stanford got a solid performance out of K.J. Costello, who passed for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That makes it three straight good games in a row from Costello.

Meanwhile, Oregon St. ended up a good deal behind USC when they played last Saturday, losing 38-21.

The last time the two teams met, Stanford won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oregon St. 15-14. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does Oregon St. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday at 10:00 PM ET Where: Stanford Stadium, California

Stanford Stadium, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cardinal are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Beavers.

This season, Stanford is 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 2-6-0 against the spread

Series History

Stanford has won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.