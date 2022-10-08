Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Stanford

Current Records: Oregon State 3-2; Stanford 1-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Oregon State Beavers and the Stanford Cardinal will face off at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Oregon State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 42-16 punch to the gut against the Utah Utes last week. The Beavers were surely aware of their 10.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. QB Ben Gulbranson had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions with only 177 yards passing.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Atticus Sappington delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Stanford received a tough blow last week as they fell 45-27 to the Oregon Ducks. Stanford was down 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Casey Filkins, who snatched one receiving TD.

Oregon State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Oregon State at 3-2 and the Cardinal at 1-3. The Beavers are 0-1 after losses this year, Stanford 0-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beavers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won six out of their last seven games against Oregon State.