How to watch Stanford vs. UCLA: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Stanford (home) vs. UCLA (away)

Current Records: Stanford 3-3-0; UCLA 1-5-0

What to Know

UCLA is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.67 points per game before their next matchup. UCLA and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Stanford Stadium. The Bruins lost both of their matches to Stanford last season, on scores of 58-34 and 49-42, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The contest between the Bruins and Oregon State two weeks ago was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with UCLA falling 48-31. The losing side was boosted by WR Demetric Felton, who rushed for 111 yards and one TD on 11 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Felton has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Stanford lost to Washington when the two teams last met in November of last year, but they didn't allow Washington the same satisfaction this time around. The Cardinal took their game against Washington 23-13. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Cardinal.

Stanford's victory lifted them to 3-3 while UCLA's loss dropped them down to 1-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinal are 13th worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 11 on the season. But the Bruins are stumbling into the contest with the 11th most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 29 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.50

Odds

The Cardinal are a 4-point favorite against the Bruins.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinal as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Stanford have won all of the games they've played against UCLA in the last five years.