How to watch Stanford vs. Washington St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Stanford vs. Washington State football game
Who's Playing
Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. Washington State Cougars (away)
Current records: Stanford 5-2; Washington St. 6-1
What to Know
Washington St. will square off against Stanford at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Washington St. might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They took their game against Oregon last Saturday 34-20. Gardner Minshew II was the offensive standout of the match for Washington St., as he passed for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns. Minshew II has been a consistent playmaker for Washington St. as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Stanford was able to grind out a solid win over Arizona St., winning 20-13.
The last time the two teams met, Washington St. came out on top in a nail-biter against Stanford, sneaking past 24-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington St. since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stanford Stadium, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cardinal is a solid 3 point favorite against the Cougars.
This season, Stanford is 4-2-0 against the spread. As for Washington St., they are 6-0-0 against the spread
Series History
Washington St. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stanford.
- 2017 - Washington State Cougars 24 vs. Stanford Cardinal 21
- 2016 - Stanford Cardinal 16 vs. Washington State Cougars 42
- 2015 - Washington State Cougars 28 vs. Stanford Cardinal 30
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Watch college football on CBSSN, Week 9
Some of the top teams in the country will be on CBS Sports Network this weekend
-
Utah vs. UCLA odds, picks, best bets
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Chip Kelly and UCLA
-
Florida-Georgia is a huge deal again
The Gators and Bulldogs meet in Jacksonville both ranked as top-15 teams for the first time...
-
Vols star OL Smith out with blood clots
Smith was diagnosed with a similar issue in February
-
Miami at BC pick, live stream
Miami and Boston College look to keep their ACC title hopes alive Friday night
-
WVU vs. Baylor pick, live stream
The Mountaineers host Baylor with both teams coming off byes and tough losses in Week 6