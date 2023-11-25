Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-7, Syracuse 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: The CW

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Syracuse Orange at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at JMA Wireless Dome. Wake Forest is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Wake Forest gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 45-7 loss at the hands of Notre Dame. Wake Forest has struggled against Notre Dame recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Demon Deacons weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 98 passing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Notre Dame passed for 313.

Meanwhile, Syracuse came up short against Georgia Tech on Saturday and fell 31-22.

Despite the defeat, Syracuse had strong showings from LeQuint Allen, who rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Dan Villari, who rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown. Allen hasn't dropped below 100 rushing yards for three straight games.

Wake Forest has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season. As for Syracuse, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, the contest is expected to be close, with Syracuse going off as just a 2-point favorite. This contest will be Wake Forest's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Wake Forest was able to grind out a solid victory over Syracuse when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 45-35. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Syracuse is a slight 2-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Wake Forest has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Syracuse.

Nov 19, 2022 - Wake Forest 45 vs. Syracuse 35

Oct 09, 2021 - Wake Forest 40 vs. Syracuse 37

Oct 31, 2020 - Wake Forest 38 vs. Syracuse 14

Nov 30, 2019 - Syracuse 39 vs. Wake Forest 30

Nov 03, 2018 - Syracuse 41 vs. Wake Forest 24

Nov 11, 2017 - Wake Forest 64 vs. Syracuse 43

Oct 08, 2016 - Wake Forest 28 vs. Syracuse 9

Sep 12, 2015 - Syracuse 30 vs. Wake Forest 17

Injury Report for Syracuse

Garrett Shrader: questionable (Undisclosed)

Trebor Pena: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Steven Mahar Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson: probable (Undisclosed)

David Wohlabaugh Jr.: Out for the Season (Leg)

Oronde Gadsden II: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Injury Report for Wake Forest