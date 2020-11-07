Who's Playing

Boston College @ Syracuse

Current Records: Boston College 4-3; Syracuse 1-6

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Boston College Eagles and the Syracuse Orange at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Carrier Dome. BC won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Eagles were hampered by 109 penalty yards against the Clemson Tigers last week. BC didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 34-28 to Clemson. BC was up 28-13 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. No one had a standout game offensively for BC, but they got scores from RB David Bailey, WR Zay Flowers, and WR CJ Lewis.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 38-14 defeat to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Orange were down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Rex Culpepper had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 85 yards passing.

The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put BC at 4-3 and 'Cuse at 1-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: BC enters the matchup with 18 sacks, good for 12th best in the nation. Less enviably, 'Cuse is 18th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 18 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $51.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse have won three out of their last five games against Boston College.