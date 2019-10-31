How to watch Syracuse vs. Boston College: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. Boston College (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 3-5; Boston College 4-4

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between Syracuse and Boston College at noon ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. Syracuse is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The matchup between the Orange and Florida State on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Orange falling 35-17, it was darn close. Syracuse was down by 35-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Boston College faltered in their contest on Saturday. They were completely outmatched, falling 59-7 to Clemson. Boston College was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-7.

This next game is expected to be close, with Syracuse going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Orange are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Syracuse have won three out of their last four games against Boston College.