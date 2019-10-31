How to watch Syracuse vs. Boston College: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Syracuse vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. Boston College (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 3-5; Boston College 4-4
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between Syracuse and Boston College at noon ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. Syracuse is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The matchup between the Orange and Florida State on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Orange falling 35-17, it was darn close. Syracuse was down by 35-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Boston College faltered in their contest on Saturday. They were completely outmatched, falling 59-7 to Clemson. Boston College was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-7.
This next game is expected to be close, with Syracuse going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Orange are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Syracuse have won three out of their last four games against Boston College.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Syracuse 42 vs. Boston College 21
- Nov 25, 2017 - Boston College 42 vs. Syracuse 14
- Oct 22, 2016 - Syracuse 28 vs. Boston College 20
- Nov 28, 2015 - Syracuse 20 vs. Boston College 17
