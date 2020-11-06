Who's Playing

Boston College @ Syracuse

Current Records: Boston College 4-3; Syracuse 1-6

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Carrier Dome. BC won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14-point advantage in the spread.

The Eagles were hampered by 109 penalty yards against the Clemson Tigers last week. BC didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 34-28 to Clemson. BC was up 28-13 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. No one had a standout game offensively for BC, but they got scores from RB David Bailey, WR Zay Flowers, and WR CJ Lewis.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for 'Cuse last week, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 38-14 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Orange were down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Rex Culpepper had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 85 yards passing.

The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put BC at 4-3 and 'Cuse at 1-6. BC doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 2-0 after losses this year -- so 'Cuse (1-4 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse have won three out of their last five games against Boston College.