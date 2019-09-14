How to watch Syracuse vs. Clemson: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Syracuse vs. Clemson football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. No. 1 Clemson (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 1-1-0; Clemson 2-0-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. They look to establish their home field advantage on Saturday as they take on Clemson at Carrier Dome at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orange are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
After a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, Syracuse was humbled last week. They took a serious blow against Maryland, falling 20-63. A silver lining for Syracuse was the play of Trishton Jackson, who caught 7 passes for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Clemson and Texas A&M, but the 63-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Clemson walked away with a 24-10 victory. Since they won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Texas A&M's future revenge.
Clemson's win lifted them to 2-0 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Syracuse is stumbling into the contest with the seventh most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 6 on the season. But the Tigers come into the matchup boasting the eighth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 7. So, the Syracuse squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.10
Odds
The Tigers are a big 28 point favorite against the Orange.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 27 point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Clemson have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Clemson 27 vs. Syracuse 23
- Oct 13, 2017 - Syracuse 27 vs. Clemson 24
- Nov 05, 2016 - Clemson 54 vs. Syracuse 0
- Nov 14, 2015 - Syracuse 27 vs. Clemson 37
Weather
The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 70 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Clemson vs. Syracuse live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Syracuse hosts No. 1 Clemson in the Dome
-
Week 3: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 3 of the 2019 season
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 3
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 3 of the 2019 college football season
-
Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds, best picks
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of Oklahoma football.
-
FSU vs. UVA pick, live stream
Florida State has previously lost in Charlottesville in the 1995 and 2005 seasons
-
Clemson vs. Syracuse pick, live stream
Syracuse upset Clemson the last time these two teams played in the Dome