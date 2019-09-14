How to watch Syracuse vs. Clemson: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. No. 1 Clemson (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 1-1-0; Clemson 2-0-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. They look to establish their home field advantage on Saturday as they take on Clemson at Carrier Dome at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orange are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

After a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, Syracuse was humbled last week. They took a serious blow against Maryland, falling 20-63. A silver lining for Syracuse was the play of Trishton Jackson, who caught 7 passes for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Clemson and Texas A&M, but the 63-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Clemson walked away with a 24-10 victory. Since they won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Texas A&M's future revenge.

Clemson's win lifted them to 2-0 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Syracuse is stumbling into the contest with the seventh most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 6 on the season. But the Tigers come into the matchup boasting the eighth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 7. So, the Syracuse squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.10

Odds

The Tigers are a big 28 point favorite against the Orange.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 27 point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Clemson have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.

Sep 29, 2018 - Clemson 27 vs. Syracuse 23

Oct 13, 2017 - Syracuse 27 vs. Clemson 24

Nov 05, 2016 - Clemson 54 vs. Syracuse 0

Nov 14, 2015 - Syracuse 27 vs. Clemson 37

Weather

The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 70 degrees.