How to watch Syracuse vs. Connecticut: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Syracuse vs. Connecticut football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse Orange (home) vs. Connecticut Huskies (away)
Current records: Syracuse 3-0; Connecticut 1-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Syracuse. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Connecticut at 4:00 p.m. Syracuse are coming into the match hot, having won three in a row.
Everything went Syracuse's way against Florida St. last Saturday as they made off with a 30-7 victory.
Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Connecticut and Rhode Island were playing football. Connecticut came out on top against Rhode Island with a 56-49. The success represented a nice turnaround for Connecticut, who in their last game suffered a tough 7-62 defeat.
Their wins bumped Syracuse to 3-0 and Connecticut to 1-2. In their win, Connecticut relied heavily on David Pindell, who picked up 137 yards on the ground and accumulated 308 passing yards. Syracuse will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carrier Dome, New York
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Orange are a big 28 point favorite against the Huskies.
Last season, Syracuse were 6-4-1 against the spread. As for Connecticut, they were 6-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Connecticut Huskies 24 vs. Syracuse Orange 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds, best picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday’s Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup 10,000 time...
-
LOOK: Wake Forest kicker forgets to kick
It's tough to kick field goals without a kicker
-
Texas vs. TCU pick, live stream
An early-season Big 12 battle can show if Texas has really turned a corner or not
-
Clemson at Ga. Tech pick, live stream
Clemson visits Atlanta for its annual cross-division rivalry with Georgia Tech
-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher are set to face off for the first time as SEC foes
-
Week 4: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 4 all Saturday long