How to watch Syracuse vs. Connecticut: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange (home) vs. Connecticut Huskies (away)

Current records: Syracuse 3-0; Connecticut 1-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Syracuse. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Connecticut at 4:00 p.m. Syracuse are coming into the match hot, having won three in a row.

Everything went Syracuse's way against Florida St. last Saturday as they made off with a 30-7 victory.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Connecticut and Rhode Island were playing football. Connecticut came out on top against Rhode Island with a 56-49. The success represented a nice turnaround for Connecticut, who in their last game suffered a tough 7-62 defeat.

Their wins bumped Syracuse to 3-0 and Connecticut to 1-2. In their win, Connecticut relied heavily on David Pindell, who picked up 137 yards on the ground and accumulated 308 passing yards. Syracuse will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carrier Dome, New York

Carrier Dome, New York TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Orange are a big 28 point favorite against the Huskies.

Last season, Syracuse were 6-4-1 against the spread. As for Connecticut, they were 6-6-0 against the spread

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.