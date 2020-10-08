Who's Playing

Duke @ Syracuse

Current Records: Duke 0-4; Syracuse 1-2

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. 'Cuse and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Orange didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home two weeks ago as they won 37-20. 'Cuse's RB Sean Tucker looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 24 carries.

'Cuse's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Duke came within a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week, but they wound up with a 38-31 loss. Duke's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Deon Jackson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Jackson had some trouble finding his footing against the Virginia Cavaliers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Jackson's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

'Cuse is now 1-2 while the Blue Devils sit at 0-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Orange enter the game having picked the ball off seven times, good for first in the nation. Duke is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off five times, good for fifth in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.