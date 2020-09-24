Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Syracuse

Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-1; Syracuse 0-2

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Syracuse Orange will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. Georgia Tech won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy an 8-point advantage in the spread.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Yellow Jackets, who lost 49-21 against the UCF Knights last week. RB Jahmyr Gibbs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Pittsburgh Panthers last week. The Orange took a 21-10 hit to the loss column. No one had a standout game offensively for 'Cuse, but they got scores from WR Taj Harris and QB Rex Culpepper. One of the most thrilling moments was Harris' 69-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Giving up five turnovers, Georgia Tech had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if 'Cuse can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a big 8-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.