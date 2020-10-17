Who's Playing

Liberty @ Syracuse

Current Records: Liberty 4-0; Syracuse 1-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Liberty Flames will be on the road. They will square off against the Syracuse Orange at noon ET Saturday at Carrier Dome. Liberty is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Flames' strategy against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week. Liberty put the hurt on Louisiana-Monroe with a sharp 40-7 win. That 33-point margin sets a new team best for Liberty on the season. Liberty QB Malik Willis was slinging it as he accumulated 177 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 87 yards.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse came up short against the Duke Blue Devils last week, falling 38-24. WR Taj Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught six passes for one TD and 138 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Harris has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Orange's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of LB Mikel Jones with 6:07 remaining in the third quarter.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Flames going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They covered a 17-point spread last week, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Liberty's victory brought them up to 4-0 while 'Cuse's loss pulled them down to 1-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Liberty comes into the game boasting the ninth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. But the Orange enter the game having picked the ball off seven times, good for first in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse,, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse,, New York TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Flames are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.