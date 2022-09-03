Who's Playing
Louisville @ Syracuse
Last Season Records: Syracuse 5-7; Louisville 6-7
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since Nov. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. 'Cuse and U of L are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. The Orange struggled last season, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (6-7), either, so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: 'Cuse was 31st best in the nation (top 12%) in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 28. But U of L was even better: they ranked 25th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 29 overall (top 10%). We'll see if that edge gives the Cardinals a route to victory.
Since the experts predict a loss, the Orange will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won six out of their last seven games against Syracuse.
- Nov 13, 2021 - Louisville 41 vs. Syracuse 3
- Nov 20, 2020 - Louisville 30 vs. Syracuse 0
- Nov 23, 2019 - Louisville 56 vs. Syracuse 34
- Nov 09, 2018 - Syracuse 54 vs. Louisville 23
- Nov 18, 2017 - Louisville 56 vs. Syracuse 10
- Sep 09, 2016 - Louisville 62 vs. Syracuse 28
- Nov 07, 2015 - Louisville 41 vs. Syracuse 17