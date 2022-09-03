Who's Playing

Louisville @ Syracuse

Last Season Records: Syracuse 5-7; Louisville 6-7

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since Nov. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. 'Cuse and U of L are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. The Orange struggled last season, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (6-7), either, so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: 'Cuse was 31st best in the nation (top 12%) in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 28. But U of L was even better: they ranked 25th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 29 overall (top 10%). We'll see if that edge gives the Cardinals a route to victory.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Orange will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won six out of their last seven games against Syracuse.