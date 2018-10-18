How to watch Syracuse vs. North Carolina: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange (home) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (away)

Current records: Syracuse 4-2; North Carolina 1-4

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with North Carolina at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. Syracuse are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Syracuse fought the good fight in their overtime matchup two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 37-44. Syracuse got a solid performance out of Eric Dungey, who picked up 70 yards on the ground and accumulated 195 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. If you haven't heard Dungey's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for North Carolina as they fell 19-22 to Virginia Tech last Saturday.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET

Saturday at 12:20 PM ET Where: Carrier Dome, New York

Carrier Dome, New York TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Orange are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

This season, Syracuse are 4-1-0 against the spread. As for North Carolina, they are 2-2-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.