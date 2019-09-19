How to watch Syracuse vs. W. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Syracuse vs. Western Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 1-2-0; W. Michigan 2-1-0
What to Know
Syracuse has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome W. Michigan at Carrier Dome at noon on Saturday. If the matchup is anything like the 55-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
We saw a pretty high 64.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Syracuse was completely outmatched, falling 6-41 to Clemson. If the Orange were hoping to take revenge for the 23-27 defeat against Clemson the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Meanwhile, W. Michigan took an ego-bruising loss against Michigan State two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. W. Michigan took their game with ease, bagging a 57-10 win over Georgia State. Since W. Michigan won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Georgia State's future revenge.
W. Michigan's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Syracuse's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. The Orange enter the contest having picked the ball five times, good for third in the the nation. Less enviably, the Broncos are 12th worst in the nation in penalties, with 26 on the season. The Orange might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Orange are a solid 5 point favorite against the Broncos.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Aug 31, 2018 - W. Michigan 42 vs. Syracuse 55
