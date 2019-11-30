How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 4-7; Wake Forest 8-3

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. 'Cuse and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. With a combined 1,071 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

'Cuse has to be hurting after a devastating 56-34 defeat at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals last week. A silver lining for the Orange was the play of RB Moe Neal, who rushed for 163 yards and one TD on 20 carries.

Wake turned the game against the Duke Blue Devils into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 596 yards to 282. Wake walked away with a 39-27 win. QB Jamie Newman had a stellar game for Wake as he picked up 144 yards on the ground on 29 carries and accumulated 284 passing yards. Newman's performance made up for a slower game against the Clemson Tigers two weeks ago.

Wake Forest's victory lifted them to 8-3 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 4-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Orange are stumbling into the contest with the 19th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 454.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Orange, the Demon Deacons enter the matchup with 464.5 yards per game on average, good for 16th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Demon Deacons' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a 5-point favorite against the Orange.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Syracuse and Wake Forest both have two wins in their last four games.