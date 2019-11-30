How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 4-7; Wake Forest 8-3
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. 'Cuse and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. With a combined 1,071 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
'Cuse has to be hurting after a devastating 56-34 defeat at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals last week. A silver lining for the Orange was the play of RB Moe Neal, who rushed for 163 yards and one TD on 20 carries.
Wake turned the game against the Duke Blue Devils into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 596 yards to 282. Wake walked away with a 39-27 win. QB Jamie Newman had a stellar game for Wake as he picked up 144 yards on the ground on 29 carries and accumulated 284 passing yards. Newman's performance made up for a slower game against the Clemson Tigers two weeks ago.
Wake Forest's victory lifted them to 8-3 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 4-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Orange are stumbling into the contest with the 19th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 454.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Orange, the Demon Deacons enter the matchup with 464.5 yards per game on average, good for 16th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Demon Deacons' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a 5-point favorite against the Orange.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 68
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Syracuse and Wake Forest both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Syracuse 41 vs. Wake Forest 24
- Nov 11, 2017 - Wake Forest 64 vs. Syracuse 43
- Oct 08, 2016 - Wake Forest 28 vs. Syracuse 9
- Sep 12, 2015 - Syracuse 30 vs. Wake Forest 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Odom fired at Missouri after four years
Odom led the Tigers to a 24-24 record in four seasons at the helm
-
Ohio State vs. Michigan score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan meet in a rivalry...
-
Ohio State vs Michigan odds, best picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Georgia football.
-
Florida vs. FSU pick, live stream
The Gators look to record back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since the Urban Meyer...
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
College football top 25 games on Rivalry Week
NCAA football scores for the nation's top teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Memphis forces AAC title game rematch with Cincy
Memphis and Cincinnati will meet again next Saturday in the Liberty Bowl to determine the AAC...
-
UTEP vs. Rice live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UTEP vs. Rice football game