Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Baylor 3-7, TCU 4-6

What to Know

Baylor is 1-7 against TCU since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Baylor and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against Kansas State on Saturday, falling 59-25.

Despite their loss, Baylor saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Blake Shapen, who threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Drake Dabney, who picked up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, TCU might've scored the first points on Saturday, but it was Texas who claimed the real prize. TCU fell just short of Texas by a score of 29-26. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for TCU, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

TCU's loss came about despite a quality game from Savion Williams, who picked up 164 receiving yards and a touchdown. Emani Bailey was another key contributor, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The losses dropped Baylor to 3-7 and TCU to 4-6.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Baylor: they have a less-than-stellar 2-7-1 record against the spread this season.

Baylor and TCU were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but Baylor came up empty-handed after a 29-28 loss. Thankfully for Baylor, Max Duggan (who threw for 327 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

TCU is a big 13-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

TCU has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Baylor.