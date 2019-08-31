How to watch TCU vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
Who's Playing
TCU (home) vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff (away)
Last Season Records: TCU 7-6-0; Ark.-Pine Bluff 2-9-0;
What to Know
Ark.-Pine Bluff and TCU are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-9 last-season record, Ark.-Pine Bluff has set their aspirations higher this season. While TCU was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Ark.-Pine Bluff ranked worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 558.1 on average. On the other hand, TCU was 24th in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 35. So .e Ark.-Pine Bluff squad has its work cut out for it.
Ark.-Pine Bluff is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 55-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep TCU from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a big 55 point favorite against the Golden Lions.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 54 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 91 degrees.
