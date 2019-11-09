How to watch TCU vs. Baylor: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch TCU vs. Baylor football game
Who's Playing
TCU (home) vs. No. 11 Baylor (away)
Current Records: TCU 4-4; Baylor 8-0
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs at noon ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Baylor is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
The struggle was real when Baylor and the West Virginia Mountaineers clashed last Thursday, but Baylor ultimately edged out the opposition 17-14. The overall outcome was to be expected, but West Virginia made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but TCU was not quite Oklahoma State's equal in the second half when they met last week. TCU came up short against Oklahoma State, falling 34-27. The Horned Frogs got a solid performance out of QB Max Duggan, who picked up 86 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 258 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Baylor's victory lifted them to 8-0 while TCU's loss dropped them down to 4-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU enters the contest having picked the ball off ten times, good for 17th in the the nation. But Baylor comes into the matchup boasting the 10th fewest interceptions in the league at three. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.75
Odds
The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
TCU have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - TCU 16 vs. Baylor 9
- Nov 24, 2017 - TCU 45 vs. Baylor 22
- Nov 05, 2016 - TCU 62 vs. Baylor 22
- Nov 27, 2015 - TCU 28 vs. Baylor 21
