How to watch TCU vs. Kansas: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

TCU (home) vs. Kansas (away)

Current Records: TCU 2-1-0; Kansas 2-2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Kansas will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Kansas and TCU at noon ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Jayhawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 29-24 to West Virginia. A silver lining for Kansas was the play of Andrew Parchment, who caught five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Stanley's 75-yard touchdown toss to WR Andrew Parchment in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, if TCU was feeling good off their 34-13 takedown of Purdue two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. TCU fell just short of SMU by a score of 41-38. TCU might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 42-12 victory against SMU when they last met September of last year.

When the two teams last met in October of last year, the Jayhawks won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Horned Frogs 27-26. Will the Jayhawks repeat their success, or do the Horned Frogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.93

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 15-point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

TCU have won three out of their last four games against Kansas.