How to watch TCU vs. Kansas St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

How to watch TCU vs. Kansas State football game
Who's Playing
TCU Horned Frogs (home) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (away)
Current records: TCU 3-5; Kansas St. 3-5
What to Know
On Saturday Kansas St. will take on TCU at 3:30 p.m. Kansas St. will be looking to avenge the 6-26 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
There's no need to mince words: Kansas St. lost to Oklahoma last Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 14-51. A silver lining for Kansas St. was the play of Skylar Thompson, who picked up 54 yards on the ground on 7 carries and accumulated 108 passing yards.
Meanwhile, TCU have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their contest against Kansas making it three winless games in a row. TCU had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 26-27 to Kansas. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for TCU to swallow was that TCU had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the match.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.18
Prediction
The Horned Frogs are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, TCU are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Kansas St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Horned Frogs, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 8 point favorite.
Series History
TCU have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas St..
- 2017 - Kansas State Wildcats 6 vs. TCU Horned Frogs 26
- 2016 - TCU Horned Frogs 6 vs. Kansas State Wildcats 30
- 2015 - Kansas State Wildcats 45 vs. TCU Horned Frogs 52
