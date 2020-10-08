Who's Playing

Kansas State @ TCU

Current Records: Kansas State 2-1; TCU 1-1

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but last week TCU sidestepped the Texas Longhorns for a 33-31 win. The victory came about even with the Horned Frogs handicapping themselves with 130 penalty yards. TCU QB Max Duggan did work as he accumulated 231 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 79 yards.

Special teams collected 15 points for TCU. K Griffin Kell booted in four field goals, the longest a 49-yarder in the third quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

Meanwhile, K-State beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 31-21 last week. RB Deuce Vaughn had a stellar game for K-State as he rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 16 carries in addition to catching three passes for one TD and 81 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Vaughn's 70-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

TCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Horned Frogs are now 1-1 while the Wildcats sit at 2-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: TCU comes into the game boasting the ninth fewest interceptions in the nation at one. But K-State is even better: theys haven't thrown an interception yet this season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

TCU have won three out of their last five games against Kansas State.