How to watch TCU vs. Kansas: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

TCU (home) vs. Kansas (away)

Current Records: TCU 2-1-0; Kansas 2-2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Kansas will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Kansas and TCU at noon at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

If the Jayhawks were expecting to get some payback for the 38-22 defeat against West Virginia the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Jayhawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 29-24 to West Virginia. WR Andrew Parchment put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Carter Stanley's 75-yard TD bomb to Parchment in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, if TCU was riding high off their 34-13 takedown of Purdue last week, that ride came to an abrupt end. It was close but no cigar for TCU as they fell 41-38 to SMU. TCU was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as SMU apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of last year.

When the two teams met last season, the Jayhawks won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Horned Frogs 27-26. Will the Jayhawks repeat their success, or do the Horned Frogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

TCU have won three out of their last four games against Kansas.