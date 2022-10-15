Who's Playing

No. 8 Oklahoma State @ No. 13 TCU

Current Records: Oklahoma State 5-0; TCU 5-0

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 15 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Cowboys netted a 41-31 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week. Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 297 yards on 45 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 56 yards.

Special teams collected 15 points for Oklahoma State. K Tanner Brown delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, TCU beat the Kansas Jayhawks 38-31 last week. QB Max Duggan had a stellar game for the Horned Frogs as he passed for three TDs and 308 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 55 yards. Duggan's 51-yard touchdown toss to WR Derius Davis in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Oklahoma State is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 5-0. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma State ranks 18th in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 310.8 on average. TCU has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 530 yards per game on average, good for third best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a 4-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State have won four out of their last seven games against TCU.