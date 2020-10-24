Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ TCU

Current Records: Oklahoma 2-2; TCU 1-2

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. TCU and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Horned Frogs nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

TCU came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats two weeks ago, falling 21-14. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for TCU to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the contest. No one had a standout game offensively for TCU, but they got one touchdown from QB Max Duggan.

Meanwhile, it may have taken quadruple overtime to finish the job, but the Sooners ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago with a 53-45 victory over the Texas Longhorns. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. RB T.J. Pledger was the offensive standout of the matchup for Oklahoma, rushing for two TDs and 131 yards on 22 carries.

Oklahoma's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Texas' offensive line to sack QB Sam Ehlinger six times. Leading the way was LB Nik Bonitto and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Bonitto this season.

TCU is now 1-2 while Oklahoma sits at 2-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Horned Frogs rank 16th in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 478 on average. The Sooners have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 390.3 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $109.00

Odds

The Sooners are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -104

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against TCU in the last six years.