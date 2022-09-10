Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ TCU

Current Records: Tarleton State 1-0; TCU 1-0

Last Season Records: TCU 5-7; Tarleton State 6-5

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Tarleton State didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at home last Thursday as they won 29-13.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why TCU was a heavy favorite Friday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They blew past the Colorado Buffaloes 38-13 last week. The score was close at the half, but the Horned Frogs pulled away in the second half with 31 points. No one had a standout game offensively for TCU, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Derius Davis, RB Emari Demercado, and QB Sam Jackson.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Tarleton State and TCU clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.