How to watch TCU vs. West Virginia: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

TCU (home) vs. West Virginia (away)

Current Records: TCU 5-6; West Virginia 4-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the TCU Horned Frogs are heading back home. TCU and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:15 p.m. ET on Friday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

TCU didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 28-24 to the Oklahoma Sooners last week. TCU's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Max Duggan, who rushed for 92 yards and one TD on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but West Virginia had to settle for a 20-13 defeat against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. RB Leddie Brown wasn't much of a difference maker for West Virginia; he rushed for 31 yards on 13 carries.

The Horned Frogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

TCU took a serious blow against West Virginia when the two teams last met in last November, falling 47-10. Maybe the Horned Frogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:15 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

TCU and West Virginia both have two wins in their last four games.