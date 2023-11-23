Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Memphis 8-3, Temple 3-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

What to Know

Temple will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Temple Owls and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Temple scored first but ultimately less than UAB in their matchup on Saturday. They took a 34-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blazers. Temple has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dante Wright, who picked up 146 receiving yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all. Wright's longest reception was for an incredible 71 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of E.J. Warner, who threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

The Owls weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 55 rushing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as UAB rushed for 259.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Memphis' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell to SMU 38-34.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Seth Henigan and Preston Stone. Stone had a great game and threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 12.4 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Henigan was balling out in the loss, throwing for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

Temple has yet to win a match on the road this season, leaving them with a 3-8 record. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.6 points per game. As for Memphis, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-3.

Not only did Temple and Memphis lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be Temple's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-6 against the spread).

Temple suffered a grim 24-3 defeat to Memphis when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Will Temple have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Memphis is a big 11-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 65 points.

Series History

Temple and Memphis both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.