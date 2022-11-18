Who's Playing

No. 25 Cincinnati @ Temple

Current Records: Cincinnati 8-2; Temple 3-7

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bearcats and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Cincinnati should still be feeling good after a victory, while Temple will be looking to right the ship.

Cincinnati sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-25 win over the East Carolina Pirates last week. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for Cincinnati's WR Tyler Scott, who caught seven passes for one TD and 140 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ben Bryant's 76-yard TD bomb to Scott in the second quarter.

Temple came within a touchdown against the Houston Cougars last week, but they wound up with a 43-36 loss. Temple's loss came about despite a quality game from QB E.J. Warner, who passed for three TDs and 486 yards on 59 attempts.

The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4-1 against the spread when favored.

Cincinnati is now 8-2 while the Owls sit at 3-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cincinnati enters the matchup with 32 sacks, good for eighth best in the nation. Temple is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with 32 sacks. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 17-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple have won three out of their last six games against Cincinnati.