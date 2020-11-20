Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Temple

Current Records: East Carolina 1-6; Temple 1-5

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates are 0-5 against the Temple Owls since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. East Carolina and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

A win for the Pirates just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 55-17 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats. A silver lining for East Carolina was the play of RB Keaton Mitchell, who rushed for one TD and 124 yards on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Temple last week, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 38-13 loss to the UCF Knights might stick with them for a while. Temple was down 38-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Re-al Mitchell had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 4.65 yards per passing attempt.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take East Carolina against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Allowing an average of 39.71 points per game, East Carolina hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pirates are a 3.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Temple have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last six years.