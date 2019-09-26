How to watch Temple vs. Georgia Tech: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Temple (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)

Current Records: Temple 2-1-0; Georgia Tech 1-2-0

What to Know

Georgia Tech have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Temple at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field after a week off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Yellow Jackets now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was a hard-fought game, but Georgia Tech had to settle for a 27-24 defeat against The Citadel last week. The Yellow Jackets got a solid performance out of RB Jordan Mason, who rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, if Temple was expecting to get some payback for the 36-29 loss against Buffalo the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The contest between Temple and Buffalo was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with Temple falling 38-22. This was hardly the result Temple or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 14 points over Buffalo heading into this matchup.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia Tech are stumbling into the game with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 274.70 on average. On the other hand, Temple rank third in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.