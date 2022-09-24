Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Temple

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-2; Temple 1-2

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen are staring down a pretty large ten-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will take on the Temple Owls at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Minutemen should still be riding high after a win, while Temple will be looking to regain their footing.

UMass had enough points to win and then some against the Stony Brook Seawolves last week, taking their matchup 20-3. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory.

Meanwhile, Temple was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week. It was close but no cigar for Temple as they fell 16-14 to RU. RB Edward Saydee had a pretty forgettable game, rushing for 27 yards on 16 carries.

The Minutemen's victory brought them up to 1-2 while the Owls' loss pulled them down to an identical 1-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: UMass enters the matchup with only three passing touchdowns allowed, good for 33rd best in the nation. As for Temple, they come into the contest boasting the 10th most sacks in the nation at 11.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 10-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Temple have won both of the games they've played against Massachusetts in the last eight years.