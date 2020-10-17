Who's Playing

South Florida @ Temple

Current Records: South Florida 1-3; Temple 0-1

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. South Florida and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bulls stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Last week, South Florida lost to the East Carolina Pirates at home by a decisive 44-24 margin. South Florida was down 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Jordan McCloud had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once.

Meanwhile, Temple had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 31-29 loss against the Navy Midshipmen. A silver lining for Temple was the play of QB Anthony Russo, who passed for one TD and 206 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Owls as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple have won three out of their last five games against South Florida.