How to watch Temple vs. Tulane: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Temple (home) vs. Tulane (away)

Current Records: Temple 6-3; Tulane 6-3

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Tulane and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Tulane doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.

The Green Wave were hampered by 95 penalty yards against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane two weeks ago, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. The Green Wave walked away with a 38-26 win. Tulane QB Justin McMillan did work as he rushed for 73 yards and three TDs on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Temple was able to grind out a solid victory over the South Florida Bulls last Thursday, winning 17-7.

Temple's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Jordan McCloud and embarrassed South Florida's offensive line for a total of eight sacks for a loss of 56 yards. Leading the way was DE Quincy Roche and his 3.5 sacks.

Tulane is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Tulane suffered a grim 31 to nothing defeat to Temple when the teams last met three seasons ago. Can the Green Wave avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.24

Odds

The Green Wave are a solid 6-point favorite against the Owls.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Green Wave, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Temple have won both of the games they've played against Tulane in the last five years.