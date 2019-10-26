How to watch Temple vs. UCF: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Temple (home) vs. UCF (away)

Current Records: Temple 5-2; UCF 5-2

What to Know

UCF won both of their matches against Temple last season (45-19 and 52-40) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. UCF and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. If the contest is anything like UCF's 52-40 win from the last time they met November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Knights were able to grind out a solid victory over East Carolina last week, winning 41-28. QB Dillon Gabriel and WR Gabriel Davis were among the main playmakers for the Knights as the former passed for 365 yards and two TDs on 35 attempts and the latter caught nine passes for 164 yards and two TDs. Gabriel didn't help his team much against Cincinnati three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Gabriel has never finished with more yards this season.

After a string of three wins, Temple's good fortune finally ran out. They have to be aching after a bruising 45-21 loss to SMU. The Owls were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as SMU apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in October of 2016.

UCF is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Knights against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

UCF's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 5-2. We'll find out if UCF can add another positive mark to their record or if the Owls can shake off the loss and take the spring out of UCF's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Knights are a big 11-point favorite against the Owls.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Temple and UCF both have two wins in their last four games.