How to watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. Chattanooga (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 0-2-0; Chattanooga 1-1-0

What to Know

Tennessee will take on Chattanooga at noon on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Volunteers were close but not close enough last week as they fell 26-29 to BYU. Jauan Jennings and Ty Chandler were two go-getters for the Volunteers despite the loss. The former caught 4 passes for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the latter picked up 154 yards on the ground on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 20-41 punch to the gut against Jacksonville State. The result was a vexing reminder to Chattanooga of the 13-27 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Aug. 26 of 2017.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 28 point favorite against the Mocs.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.