How to watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Chattanooga (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 0-2-0; Chattanooga 1-1-0
What to Know
Tennessee will take on Chattanooga at noon on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Volunteers were close but not close enough last week as they fell 26-29 to BYU. Jauan Jennings and Ty Chandler were two go-getters for the Volunteers despite the loss. The former caught 4 passes for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the latter picked up 154 yards on the ground on 26 carries.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 20-41 punch to the gut against Jacksonville State. The result was a vexing reminder to Chattanooga of the 13-27 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Aug. 26 of 2017.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 28 point favorite against the Mocs.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.